Colorado State Patrol has had 5 line-of-duty deaths since 2015

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Moden is the fifth line-of-duty death the agency has suffered since May 2015.

Moden died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in eastern Arapahoe County Friday night. He was a 12-year CSP veteran.

Moden is the second CSP trooper to die in 2019; Cpl. Dan Groves was struck and killed by a car while helping a driver during the March blizzard. He left behind his longtime partner.

Groves' death followed the November 2016 death of Trooper Cody Donahue on I- 25 near Castle Rock. Donahue was working a single-car crash when he was struck by a truck driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz.

The trial against Gamez-Ruiz ended in a second mistrial on Feb. 20 after the judge found prosecutors withheld important evidence from the defense. It was the second time the judge found prosecutors had withheld information, so as a sanction, the judge dismissed the only felony count against Gamez-Ruiz. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office is appealing the judge's sanction and promises to try Gamez-Ruiz a third time.

In November 2015, Trooper Jaimie Jursevics was killed by a drunk driver near Castle Rock while she was directing traffic around another crash.

Eric Henderson, a retired Army colonel, received 8 years in prison.

Jursevics left behind a husband and baby daughter.

In May 2015, Cadet Taylor Thyfault was killed helping another trooper at a crash scene. The 21-year-old was killed by a driver fleeing officers in a high-speed chase when he swerved to avoid stop sticks and struck Thyfault.

Christoper Gebers was sentenced to life in prison plus 342 years for killing Thyfault, an Army veteran who was promoted to State Trooper status after his death.

“None of them are easy. It’s frustrating because we’re doing everything we can. To keep each other safe, but all of you safe as well. And when we lose someone in an instance like this, it’s frustrating," said Col. Matthew Packard with CSP on Saturday.