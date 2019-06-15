× Body found in Garfield County reservoir identified

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A man recovered from a reservoir in western Colorado has been identified as 37-year-old Silt resident Justin Yenter.

The Aspen Times reports that Garfield County authorities say Yenter drowned in the Harvey Gap Reservoir this past week when a gust of wind knocked him overboard and into the water.

His body was located at a depth of 35 feet and about 800 feet from shore by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Summit Dive Team members.

According to the county coroner’s office, the death is being investigated as an accident.

A man drowned in the same reservoir in August 2018.