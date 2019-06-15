× A soggy, cooler weekend ahead for the Front Range

DENVER — You’ll need to hold onto the rain gear for any Father’s Day weekend plans across the state. Starting on Saturday, clouds will gradually build through the late morning and midday hours, with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms will slowly move to the south and east throughout the day with a low risk for severe weather. Storms today will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind. Highs today will fall a few degrees below average, maxing out in the mid-70s.

We’ll be a degree or two warmers for Father’s Day on Sunday, with highs hitting the mid-to-upper 70s. Similar to Saturday, we’ll start off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect clouds to build during the midday hours, with another round of thunderstorms developing by the afternoon hours. Some storms will be strong to potentially severe, producing strong wind, small hail and frequent lightning.

This cool, unsettled weather pattern will stick with us as we start the upcoming work week. Highs will only make it into the low 70s both Monday and Tuesday with widespread showers possible. Drier weather will work in by Wednesday, with only a few pop up showers through Friday. Temperatures will stay at or slightly below average through the work week, with highs in the low 80s.

