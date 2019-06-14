× Unsettled weather pattern brings storms, cooler weather for the weekend

Friday’s forecast is a pretty typical for a summer day across the Front Range, with highs hitting the low 80s. Expect clouds to gradually increase, with a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Our severe weather risk for today remains low, with strong wind and frequent lightning our main concern. Storms will clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s to start the morning on Saturday.

Our upcoming weekend looks soggy, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Some storms may become severe, capable of producing damaging wind and large hail. You’ll also notice a drop in temps, with highs only in the 70s throughout the weekend.

Our work week will stay cool, with highs only in the low 70s on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms will also continue both Monday and Tuesday. We’ll gradually warm closer to average, in the low 80s, by Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine returns.

