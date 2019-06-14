Summer Meal Program helps Denver kids stay fed during summer

DENVER -- There's now a quick and easy way to find out where to get free meals for your kids this summer.

The Summer Meal Program opens up when school closes down.

“There’s kids that this is their only meal that they can get for breakfast or lunch," said Leonard Apodaca with Denver Public Schools. "Any child, 0 to 18 can come in and get a hot breakfast, a hot lunch, five days a week.”

The program is not just in Denver. It's funded by USDA and is offered all over the U.S.

You can text "Food" to 877-877. They'll ask for your zip code or address and a list of summer meal locations along with their hours will then be sent to your phone.

Manda "Comida" a 877-877 para recibir información en español.

