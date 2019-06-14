Storms to impact Father’s Day weekend

DENVER — Scattered thunderstorms Friday change to widespread thunderstorms during the weekend to create some issues for outdoor plans.

Friday evening will continue to see hit-and-miss thunderstorms across much of the state, but mostly focusing on the eastern Plains by the later evening hours. Temperatures remain quite warm, primarily in the 70s, unless rain-cooled by a nearby storm.

The most likely area for damaging storms is on Plains, where large hail and damaging wind are more probable.

Friday's chance of severe weather is highest over the eastern plains but odds to increase in Denver, too.#cowx pic.twitter.com/X6u0vtHCI4 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 13, 2019

Thunderstorm chances and timelines change for Saturday and Sunday. Both days bring higher chances of storms and the thunderstorms will start earlier in the day and may linger later at night. This means you’ll have to be careful in your planning for Father’s Day; all outdoor activities are subject to storminess.

Golf plans will have to include thunderstorms this weekend. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XA9rcjkalH — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 13, 2019

The severe thunderstorm activity is most likely over southeastern Colorado Saturday and Sunday. However, hail may be a problem for your gardens both weekend days if you are in the metro areas. Plus, lightning will, of course, be an issue and that will be an impact for the entire state.

