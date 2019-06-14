STEM shooting suspect appears in court, preliminary hearing scheduled

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One of the two suspects in the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch appeared in court Friday, bringing multiple motions in front of the judge for consideration.

Among them, reversing the decision to charge one of the suspects, 16-year-old Alec McKinney, as an adult in the shooting that left 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo dead.

The Douglas County Judge on Friday set seven days for both a preliminary hearing, to decide if there’s probable cause to put McKinney on trial and for what’s called a Reverse Transfer Hearing. The Reverse Transfer Hearing is an attempt to move McKinney’s case back to juvenile court, where he would face far fewer years behinds bars if he were convicted on any of the 48 counts he’s facing, including first degree murder.

The defense team also signaled that they believe the defendant can’t get a fair trial in Douglas County and may seek a change of venue at some point in the future.

The judge denied the defense’s request for a closed court, which would’ve kept the public and media out of today’s hearing and future hearings.

FOX31 Investigative Reporter Rob Low was in court today and will continue to follow this story.