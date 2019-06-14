Man pleads guilty in attack on elderly woman in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in an attack on a 79–year-old woman in Broomfield last March.

The woman was stabbed and assaulted at a pedestrian underpass at Sheridan Boulevard and Highland Park Drive while walking her dog March 20.

Donald McMillian pleaded guilty to first-degree assault of an at-risk elder, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted sexual assault in a plea agreement that calls for a 52-year stipulated sentence.

Sentencing is set for September 6.