Man pleads guilty in attack on elderly woman in Broomfield

Posted 11:49 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, June 14, 2019

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in an attack on a 79–year-old woman in Broomfield last March.

The woman was stabbed and assaulted at a pedestrian underpass at Sheridan Boulevard and Highland Park Drive while walking her dog March 20.

Donald McMillian pleaded guilty to first-degree assault of an at-risk elder, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted sexual assault in a plea agreement that calls for a 52-year stipulated sentence.

Sentencing is set for September 6.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.