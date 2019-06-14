Gay pride flag on display at Colorado State Capitol for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the first time, a gay pride flag has been hung up and attached to the Colorado State Capitol.

“Just to see we have a state that celebrates everybody is special,” said Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor.

Polis will be grand marshal during Sunday's parade for Denver PrideFest, which is expected to be extra “prideful” this year.

Not only was Polis inaugurated this past January, but new conversation therapy ban laws have been put in place as well.

“There is a saying, of course, 'if we stand tall it’s because we stand on the shoulders giants,'” Polis said.

At least 100,000 people are expected in central Denver this weekend for PrideFest. Sunday's parade route begins at Cheesman Park and heads north to East Colfax Avenue, where it turns west before ending near the State Capitol.