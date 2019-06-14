Gallery of Broncos memories: Blue & orange days gone by

DENVER — With the passing of Denver Broncos longtime owner Pat Bowlen, “heaven got a little bit more orange and blue,” his family said in a statement early Friday morning.

Bowlen will be remembered for transforming the team into a winning franchise, having bought the club in 1984.

During his 35 seasons as owner, Bowlen’s team compiled a .596 winning percentage — tied for second-best in the NFL during that span.

He also is largely responsible for turning the Mile High into Broncos Country.

Here are  a few of the memories Bowlen racked up for the Mile High throughout the years.

