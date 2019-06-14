Fans start memorial at Mile High in honor of Pat Bowlen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Pat Bowlen, or Mr. B., didn't just have a relationship with his staff and the players. Fans say he was their owner too.

Bowlen died Thursday night at the age of 75.

Many fans left flowers, cards and other tributes to Bowlen outside Broncos Stadium at Mile High Friday.

“Pat, you will be missed ever so much by all of your long, long, long loved Bronco fans," said fan Rick Martinez.

Fans came one by one to say a final goodbye and to pay their respects.

“Great ownership in pro sports isn’t that easy to come by and we’ve had it here for three and a half decades," said fan Greg Stearns. “You don’t replace somebody like a Pat Bowlen -- a Hall of Fame presence.”

“I get emotional a little bit," Martinez said.

It's hard for people to describe how things will be without Bowlen.

“Maybe not better or worse, but just different," Stearns said.

“It’s a legacy that’ll be forever. There’s no doubt about that," Martinez said.