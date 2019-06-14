Opa!!! It's time to get ready for the 54th annual Denver Greek Festival. It kicks off Friday June 21st and goes through June 23rd at the Assumption Cathedral On Alameda Avenue. Tickets are only $5. Go to TheGreekFestival.com for more information.AlertMe
Denver Greek Festival
-
Denver Chalk Art Festival
-
Denver BBQ Festival
-
Taco Festival is back
-
Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival – Half Price Tickets!
-
Giant wooden troll has a new home in Breckenridge
-
-
‘Sesame Street’ is coming to Denver this summer
-
Full lineup for 20th season of Film on the Rocks announced
-
Things to do in Denver during the spring
-
Denver Arts Festival
-
CDOT preparing for heavy Renaissance Festival traffic through I-25 South Gap Project
-
-
Enter to WIN a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Renaissance Festival!
-
Cinco de Mayo descends on downtown Denver
-
Steve ‘Greek’ Antonopulos to present Pat Bowlen for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement