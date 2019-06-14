× Defense attorney in deadly I-70 crash arrested on kidnapping, vehicle theft charges

DENVER — The lawyer representing the man accused of causing a crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in April has been arrested on charges including kidnapping and vehicle theft.

According to court records, Rob Corry, 51, was booked into Denver’s Downtown Detention Center on four counts: criminal mischief, aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree kidnapping and reckless endangerment.

Corry was arrested Friday.

It is currently unknown what led to Corry being arrested.

There is no indication that charges have been formally filed.

Corry is representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the semitruck driver suspected of causing a crash involving 28 vehicles on eastbound I-70 near the Denver West exit in Lakewood. Four people were killed in the April 25 crash.