CSP trooper struck by vehicle on I-70 in rural Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 Friday night.

According to a CSP spokesperson, the crash occurred on a rural section of I-70 in Arapahoe County. While the exact location is unclear, the highway is completely closed between Peoria (mile maker 322, near Deer Trail) and Limon (mile marker 360).

The trooper’s condition is unknown. However, the CSP spokesperson said the trooper was taken to a hospital.

There is no estimated time of when the interstate will reopen.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.