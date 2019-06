× Crews respond to ‘fully involved’ warehouse fire in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood

DENVER — Crews responded to a large fire at a warehouse in Denver’s River North neighborhood Friday night.

According to Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley, the second-alarm fire was at 3601 Brighton Blvd.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:10 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire. DFD did not say when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.