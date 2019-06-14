Coroner’s report released in death of STEM shooting victim

The Douglas County Coroner’s report for Kendrick Castillo, the victim of the fatal shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, was released Friday afternoon.

The report confirmed Castillo died of “through-and-through indeterminate-range gunshot wound to the chest. The wound course is front to back, right to left, and downward. The wound involves the right lung, heart, thoracic aorta, and left lung.”

The ultimate opinion written in the report is that “the cause of the 18-year-old Hispanic male is due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide. ”

Castillo was a senior at the school at the time of the attack.

“Kendrick lunged at [the suspect], and he shot Kendrick, giving all of us enough time to get underneath our desks, to get ourselves safe, and to run across the room to escape,” senior Nui Giasolli said in an interview.

Castillo’s parents said his heroic actions were unsurprising.