× Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at age 75

DENVER – The family of Pat Bowlen has released a statement, saying the Broncos owner has died.

“We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.

“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.

“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.

“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”

Bowlen was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and was set to be inducted on August 3.

He bought the the Denver Broncos in 1984 for $78 million. Under his guidance, the Broncos won three Super Bowls, 12 AFC West titles, and 18 playoff appearances. He also played a pivotal role in increasing the NFL’s television revenue, expanding the league’s brand globally, and leading the drive for new stadiums, including Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Bowlen suffered from Alzheimer’s disease late in life.

Pat Bowlen is survived by his wife Annabel and his seven children, Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel, and Christianna.

He was 75 years old.