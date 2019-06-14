Broncos, Bowlen family to host public tribute to Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 19: Team owner of the Denver Broncos Pat Bowlen celebrates after they defeated the New England Patriots 26 to 16 during the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family will host a public tribute to late owner Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Bowlen died Thursday at the age of 75.

The open house will be held on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the United Club Level West Lounge.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the team said the tribute will be open to all.

“The tribute to Mr. Bowlen will include hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from his ownership as well as pictures and video celebrating his life and contributions. Members of the Bowlen family will be present to greet and thank attendees for their support,” the team said.

Those attending the tribute are asked to park in Lot C or Lot J and enter through Gate 2. Regular stadium security procedures will be in place.

The team and family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter or the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

A private funeral is planned for Bowlen on June 24.

