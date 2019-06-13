Stomier pattern sets up for Fathers Day weekend across Colorado

DENVER — Scattered thunderstorms Friday change to widespread thunderstorms during the weekend to create some issues for outdoor plans.

Thursday evening will continue to see hit and miss thunderstorms across much of the state but mostly focusing on the eastern plains by the later evening hours. Temperatures remain quite warm, primarily 70s, unless rain cooled by a nearby storm.

Friday will start off with some cloud cover, but a bit of sunshine will push temperatures into the 80s for your lunch break and the start of the afternoon. However, thunderstorms develop and spread across the state with threats of hail, lightning, wind, and heavy rain.

The most likely area for damaging storms is on the southeastern plains.

Friday's chance of severe weather is highest over the eastern plains but odds to increase in Denver, too.#cowx pic.twitter.com/X6u0vtHCI4 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 13, 2019

Thunderstorm chances and timelines change for Saturday and Sunday. Both days bring higher chances of storms and the thunderstorms will start earlier in the day and may linger later at night. This means you’ll have to be careful in your planning for Fathers Day; all outdoor activities subject to storminess.

Golf plans will have to include thunderstorms this weekend. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XA9rcjkalH — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 13, 2019

