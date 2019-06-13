Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper calls for carbon tax

Posted 2:53 pm, June 13, 2019, by

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 6: Colorado governor John Hickenlooper attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 6, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER — A carbon tax is part of the climate plan that Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is backing.

He’s the latest candidate to outline a plan to combat global warming.

Along with the carbon tax, the former Colorado governor would spend $350 billion on green infrastructure and efficient cars, rejoin the Paris climate accords and invest more in green technology research.

Hickenlooper is a former petroleum geologist who drew criticism from some environmentalists in Colorado for not being tougher on the state’s energy industry.

He wants to expand nationally the methane emission restrictions that he pioneered as governor. And he’d start a program to let young people pursue careers aimed at addressing climate change.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.