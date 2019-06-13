National Police Week: The Journey | Watch the complete special

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of people make the journey to National Police Week each year to honor the sacrifices of officers who were killed in the line of duty. A total of 158 officers died in the line of duty in 2018, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Hundreds of Coloradans made the journey to Washington D.C. this year, as the names of 4 Coloradans were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial: Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, Las Animas County Sgt. Matthew Moreno and Littleton Police Officer Kevin Denner.

President John F. Kennedy designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. The week surrounding that date is Police Week. It is a solemn time, but an important time to remember the fallen.

Watch the complete special above, presented as part of our Support the Shield initiative, supporting law enforcement officers and their families.