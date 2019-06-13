× Man found guilty of murder in Lakewood drunk driving crash

Todd Grudznske, the driver in a Lakewood drunken-driving crash that killed a woman in September, has been found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder.

The five-vehicle crash on Sept. 30 left a 25-year-old Angela Wimmer of Lakewood dead.

Grudznske, 47, was found guilty on a total of 13 counts.

The accident scene at West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street spanned more than 200 feet with extensive damage to many of the vehicles involved.

Police said Wimmer was stopped at a red light at southbound Kipling and Colfax when she was rear-ended by the truck driven by Grudznske at a high rate of speed.

The crash pushed Wimmer’s vehicle into the intersection. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Wimmer’s friends said she was returning from church when the accident happened.