Man collapses, dies after allegedly stealing from Target near Southwest Plaza
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man collapsed and died after allegedly stealing from a Super Target near Southwest Plaza Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the death occurred near the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Flower Street, not far from the Super Target.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in that area around 1 p.m. Thursday to contact them at: 303-277-0211.
Officials said there is no threat to the public.
The county coroner will determine the man's cause of death.