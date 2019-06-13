× Man collapses, dies after allegedly stealing from Target near Southwest Plaza

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man collapsed and died after allegedly stealing from a Super Target near Southwest Plaza Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the death occurred near the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Flower Street, not far from the Super Target.

UPDATE: The area is now clear from JCSO activity. The adult male who died was suspected of stealing items from Target and while he was fleeing, he collapsed and died nearby. Coroner will determine the cause of death #JeffCo https://t.co/ZckmZYqBFt — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 13, 2019

Investigators are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in that area around 1 p.m. Thursday to contact them at: 303-277-0211.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

The county coroner will determine the man’s cause of death.