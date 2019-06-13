Local woman warns of racy texting scam

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers have a warning about a racy texting scam. It starts with a picture of a woman’s chest but could soon lead to criminals hacking your phone.

“Oh my gosh, I was like, 'Someone just texted me their boobs,'" Dr. Corey Hickner-Johnson said.

Hickner-Johnson was at home with her husband on Monday when a text showing a woman’s breasts popped up on her phone.

“I was just like, 'Oh, sorry, I think you got the wrong number. Best of luck.'"

Acting embarrassed, the texter apologized and said she’d been talking with a guy she met on a dating app and must have saved the number wrong. But it doesn’t end there. The texter then started flirting with Hickner-Johnson.

“Something along the lines of, 'If you get to know me better, I can show you more.' And I was like, 'Huh?'” Hickner-Johnson said.

With that, Hickner-Johnson grew more suspicious. She did a Google search and found out it’s a scam to get you to click on a link to an adult web cam site.

“I felt really concerned about my information,” Hickner-Johnson said.

But even though Hickner-Johnson didn’t click on a link, a local cyber security expert says she could still be at risk – just by responding.

“Just engaging in the conversation can be enough to have your phone infected,” Mitch Tanenbaum with CyberCecurity LLC said.

Tanenbaum said the scammer has a better chance of infecting your phone if it’s an older model Android.

“These people who are running an Android 5, 6, 7 -- those are all unsupported versions of Android or will be shortly -- and it’s happening because of bugs in the software,” Tanenbaum said.

The Problem Solvers have these tips to keep you safe:

  • Never reply to a number you don’t know.
  • Don’t click on unknown links.
  • Keep your phone model current and always run the security updates.

For Hickner-Johnson she wants others to be cautious.

“From now on, there’s no benefit of the doubt. If I don’t recognize the number, I’m just going to not respond at all,” Hickner-Johnson said.

