List: Denver top schools ranked by national magazine

U.S. News & World Report is once again breaking down the top schools in metro areas across the country, including right here in the Mile High area.
Among the factors taken into consideration while ranking the schools were college readiness, under-served student performance, reading and math performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.
“We’ve heard from students, parents and school officials that they’re interested in seeing how their school compares with others in the community,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, said in a statement. “With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at educating and graduating their students.”
Here’s a list of how the Denver area schools stack up locally, as well as nationally:
1.) D’Evelyn Junion/Senior High School
National Rank: 131
2.) Denver School of the Arts
National rank: 153
3.) KIPP Denver Collegiate High School
National rank: 344
4.) Strive Prep – Smart Academy
National rank: 448
5.) STEM Middle and High School
National rank: 475
6.) Denver Center for International Studies
National rank: 566
7.) Cherry Creek High School
National rank: 599
8.) Evergreen High School
National rank: 693
9.) Conifer Senior High School
National rank: 705
10.) Grandview High School
National rank: 965
11.) Mountain Vista High School
National rank: 969
12.) East High School
National rank: 974
13.) Rock Canyon High School
National rank: 1,002
14.) DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School
National rank: 1,007
15.) Legacy High School
National rank: 1,046
16.) Lakewood High School
National rank: 1,344
17.) Ralston Valley Senior High School
National rank: 1,359
18.) Arapahoe High School
National rank: 1,707
19.) Skyview Academy
National rank: 1,707
20.) Thomas Jefferson High School
National rank: 1,759
21.) Chatfield Senior High School
National rank: 1,780
22.) Heritage High School
National rank: 1,830
23.) Strive Prep – Excel
National rank: 2,032
24.) ThunderRidge High School
National rank: 2,104
25: Highlands Ranch High School
National rank: 2,118