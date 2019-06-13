List: Denver top schools ranked by national magazine

U.S. News & World Report is once again breaking down the top schools in metro areas across the country, including right here in the Mile High area.

Among the factors taken into consideration while ranking the schools were college readiness, under-served student performance, reading and math performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

“We’ve heard from students, parents and school officials that they’re interested in seeing how their school compares with others in the community,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, said in a statement. “With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at educating and graduating their students.”

Here’s a list of how the Denver area schools stack up locally, as well as nationally:

1.) D’Evelyn Junion/Senior High School

National Rank: 131

2.) Denver School of the Arts

National rank: 153

3.) KIPP Denver Collegiate High School

National rank: 344

4.) Strive Prep – Smart Academy

National rank: 448

5.) STEM Middle and High School

National rank: 475

6.) Denver Center for International Studies

National rank: 566

7.) Cherry Creek High School

National rank: 599

8.) Evergreen High School

National rank: 693

9.) Conifer Senior High School

National rank: 705

10.) Grandview High School

National rank: 965

11.) Mountain Vista High School

National rank: 969

12.) East High School

National rank: 974

13.) Rock Canyon High School

National rank: 1,002

14.) DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School

National rank: 1,007

15.) Legacy High School

National rank: 1,046

16.) Lakewood High School

National rank: 1,344

17.) Ralston Valley Senior High School

National rank: 1,359

18.) Arapahoe High School

National rank: 1,707

19.) Skyview Academy

National rank: 1,707

20.) Thomas Jefferson High School

National rank: 1,759

21.) Chatfield Senior High School

National rank: 1,780

22.) Heritage High School

National rank: 1,830

23.) Strive Prep – Excel

National rank: 2,032

24.) ThunderRidge High School

National rank: 2,104

25: Highlands Ranch High School

National rank: 2,118