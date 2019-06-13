Hickenlooper rails against Sanders’ democratic socialism

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper participates in a discussion at the Brookings Institution on October 10, 2018. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper is attacking Sen. Bernie Sanders’ vision of an America remade under democratic socialism.

The former Colorado governor said Sanders was “wrong” to call for policies such as “Medicare for All” that would dramatically ramp up public spending and government involvement in day to day life.

Hickenlooper’s campaign has struggled to gain traction. But recently he’s received attention for railing against socialism.

His speech Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington comes on the heels of an address Sanders gave Wednesday that was an impassioned defense of his democratic socialism philosophy.

Hickenlooper says government is most effective when it partners with nonprofits and the private sector. Sanders has vilified corporations for outsized influence.

Hickenlooper says embracing socialism will only play into Republican attacks against Democrats.

