Group of juveniles allegedly targeting people at Lakewood park

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of juveniles is suspected of targeting people at a Lakewood park.

The Lakewood Police Department confirmed Thursday that it is investigating the incident, which occurred about 12 a.m. Thursday at Sister City Park.

One man who asked not to be identified said three teens with guns tried to attack him and others.

The man said he and others fled in two vehicles, leaving a third behind. When they returned, the third vehicle had been burglarized; backpacks inside the vehicle were stolen.

The suspects are described as three juvenile males who were wearing black hoodies. They are believed to be white or light-skinned Hispanic.

Police believe the suspects may be connected to garage break-ins in the area.