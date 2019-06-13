× Golden homeless man details horrifying attack

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden police are investigating a series of targeted attacks on the homeless, the most recent happening Wednesday morning.

Christopher Miertsch says he was on his way to Safeway with a friend when he heard the footsteps behind them.

“I thought he was running, you know, for a morning run, and he came up with a billy club and hit me in the back of the head,” says Miertsch.

Miertsch says the man was wearing dark clothing and a mask, and was relentless in his attack.

“He hit me in the back, in the side, in the front,” he said. “He almost beat me to death.”

Golden police believe the man lives in Golden and has an issue with the homeless community.

“He said, ‘You guys got to get out of my town. Get out of my town.’ And then he started beating on Ron, I mean, really bad,” Miertsch said.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where Miertsch says he received 24 staples in his head. The condition of the second man remains unknown.

“It was just a blood bath,” he said. “Really bad. I haven’t seen Ron since.”

Since the start of the year, Golden police believe the same suspect has assaulted four different homeless men near the area of 14th and Jackson streets.

Miertsch says he has no idea why the homeless community is being targeted, considering the struggle he goes through on a daily basis.

“I’ve had backpacks stolen, sleeping bags stolen, I’ve slept underneath that rock over there,” he said. “I’ve done everything trying to make it, just trying to make it.”

He says he’s keeping a close eye out in case the man returns.

“It is very critical that we find this guy. You don’t want to sleep with one eye open,” he says.

Despite what he’s been through, Miertsch says he’s hoping the man gets the help he needs.

“I’m going to pray for him, that’s what I’m going to do,” he says. “He wanted me out of town, obviously he needs some help. And I’m going to pray for him because every man should be equal.”

A GoFundMe account has been established by a local church to help put Miertsch in a motel while he heals.