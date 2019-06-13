Firefighters tracking two separate Colorado fires

Firefighters are tracking two wildfires, both of which grew in size late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Reveille Fire, which is just south of Pueblo, spread by almost 50 acres overnight, scorching about 100 acres in total.

Firefighters have set up spike camps, which provide supplies for fire crews, who are still working to put out the fire.

The blaze was sparked by lightning more than a week ago in the Reveille Canyon.

And a separate fire near Durango has grown to 20 acres.

Firefighters are working to put out flames in the so-called 186 Fire, which is also being called the Missionary Ridge Wildfire.

The fire, in the San Juan National Forest, was also started by lightning.