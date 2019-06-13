Denver man sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of child porn

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced Wednesday to 6 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Edward Lewis, 28, was found to have more than 200,000 images and videos of child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn and Dean Phillips, FBI Denver Field Office special agent in charge.

Lewis was ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to the victims in the images.

Last year, after being charged in April, Lewis pleaded guilty. He admitted to downloading most of his collection over the past three years from a service he paid for.

An undercover FBI agent used Torrent to download the pornography from Lewis’s IP address.

“One image is bad enough, but 200,000 is simply unfathomable,” said Dunn, in the release. “We will continue to do our part here in Colorado to vigorously attack what is truly an international problem.”

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 aimed at fighting child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“The recent sentencing of Edward Lewis represents the FBI’s commitment to protect our most vulnerable citizens, our children,” said Phillips, in the release. “The FBI’s Innocent Images Task Force will continue to work diligently with the United States Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute cases involving the sexual exploitation of children.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Valeria Spencer prosecuted the case.

More information about Project Safe Childhood is available on its website.