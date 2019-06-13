× Denver girl who sold lemonade to replace stolen bike, gets a new set of wheels!

AURORA — A little girl from Denver, who earned money by selling lemonade to replace her stolen bike, received a special surprise on Thursday — thanks to your help!

Nay Vigil and her mother reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers earlier in the week to share their story.

Christy Vigil, Nay’s mother, bought her daughter a new bike for her birthday. Unfortunately, someone stole the bike a couple weeks ago.

“It made me really, really sad because it meant a lot to me,” Nay Vigil said.

Nay created a lemonade stand to help raise money for a new bike.

“And then I just decided why don’t I have a lemonade stand so I can make some money?” she explained.

After Nay’s story aired earlier in the week, the Problem Solvers received dozens of e-mails from viewers looking to help.

One of those viewers was Ernie Clark, owner of ‘Second Chance Bicycle Shop’ in Aurora.

“It’s a non-profit group that fixes bikes and gives them to kids, veterans and whoever needs them!” Clark said.

Clark invited Nay and her mother to his shop on Thursday and allowed Nay to pick out a brand new bike for free.

“She deserves one!” Clark said.

Nay was blown away by the kindness from our viewers and wanted to extend a huge ‘thank you!’.