Colorado salon thieves also targeted Apple resale store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Hindsight is 20/20 for Colorado Springs store owner Rich Voelker. In 30 years, Voelker's Apple resale store, Voelker Research, had never suffered any major thefts. That streak came to an end last Thursday when Voelker says three women walked into the store.

One woman walked straight to the service counter. The other two spread out and started examining store shelves. Little did employees know, the women were swiping products.

"Absolutely, they had a plan. Their distractive techniques were great and everybody was distracted with the woman at the counter while the others were carrying out their part of the heist," said Voelker.

When all was said and done, $2,800 worth of Apple products were taken.

"They took chargers and keyboards and track pads, you name it," said Voelker. "As soon as the door closed and we went looking around, it was like, 'Yep, everything that made the hair stand up on the back of our necks was true.'"

Speaking of hair, Centre Salon and Spa in Westminster is believed to be another one of the women's many targets. However, they were thwarted there by a manager who had heard about their heist at other salons.

At both the salons and the computer store, employees say one of the women approaches the counter while other women steal merchandise.

"I think it's hard for other salons to confront them when they see them because they can try to hide it as being racially profiled," said Amy Thomas.

"If you're a guy and you accuse somebody in the outfits they were wearing, you worry about the things that might come down after a situation like that," said Voelker.

In hindsight, Voelker wishes he would have said something. Now, he wants to warn others.

"They say profiling is wrong, but it's not really. You can sense your customer base, you can recognize when something's not right," he said.