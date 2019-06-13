Colorado man catches 48-inch, record-breaking trout in Utah

A Colorado man caught a record-breaking trout last month in Utah, and the large fish is still swimming in the water where it was found.

Matt Smiley, of Fairplay, Colo., caught a 48-inch lake trout at Flaming Gorge Reservoir last month.

He later released the trout, setting the catch-and-release state record for lake trout, according to a Facebook post from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Smiley is now the fourth catch-and-release record-holder in Utah to have caught his fish at Flaming Gorge.

The last record was set at Flaming Gorge by Ray Johnson in 2004, when he caught a more than 26-inch salmon.