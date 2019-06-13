Broomfield woman fighting to find organ donor becomes target of GoFundMe scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A Broomfield woman who has been waiting for a kidney transplant for nearly 20 years has become the victim of a scam artist. Still, Amy Meyer has continued her struggle to find an organ that will be a match.

Three times a week for six hours a day, Meyer heads to the Kidney Center of Westminster to have dialysis machines do the work her kidneys can’t. It's something she says she’s done for more than 19 years.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, it’s a part of my life," she said.

Meyer has been living with the consequences of kidney failure since her teens. The Holy Family High School cafeteria cashier puts on a brave front, keeping everyone else’s spirits up at the center. Calling them “part of her family” she tearfully says, “they’re good to you.”

Meyer says she has moments when she can’t fight back the tears, especially when she thinks about how badly she wants to live a normal life with her son, who just graduated from college.

“I want a kidney," she said.

"No matter what she’s going through, she tries to make the best of it. This is a rough life for people. Most people don’t understand what it’s like for a typical dialysis patient," Kidney Center staff member Amy Magnison tells FOX31.

That’s why the last thing Meyer needed was for a scam artist to set up a GoFundMe page for her case and collect money.

Meyer tearfully explains how crushing the realization was when she discovered the issue, “not only did she raise money, but she raised my hopes.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to GoFundMe. They tell us they have shut down the page, refunded the money to those who contributed and reported the case to investigators. Meyer is now trying to raise support for her search on her own through her Facebook page, even posting a decal on her car.

She says she hopes someone somewhere will be a match if not for her, for someone else.

“Don’t take your organs to heaven, heaven knows we need them here," Meyer said.

If you would like to help Amy Meyer with her search and increasing medical bills visit her “Lunch Lady Needs A Kidney” Facebook page or contact her via email.

To join the donor registry, visit Donor Alliance or Donate Life.

For more information about the Kidney Center of Westminster, visit its website.