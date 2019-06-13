× Autopsy: Columbine survivor Austin Eubanks died of heroin overdose

DENVER — Columbine shooting survivor Austin Eubanks died from a heroin overdose at his Steamboat Springs home, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Eubanks, 37, was found dead on May 18.

Eubanks was one of 21 people injured in the 1999 massacre. The perpetrators shot both him and his friend Corey DePooter in the library. DePooter was killed.

As part of the 20th anniversary of the shooting, Eubanks shared his story of addiction following the shooting with FOX31.

He said an over-prescription of opiates led to a decade of addiction to Oxycontin, Adderall, illicit drugs and alcohol.

About eight years ago, Eubanks said he decided to make a change.

“When I finally decided to do whatever it took to recover, I knew it meant changing everything about my life. And so I walked away from a career in advertising, I went back to school to study addiction, I finally got my foot in the door working part-time for a treatment center. And so I went down and took all of the negative influences out of my life, and I replaced them with people places and things that held me accountable for being the best version of myself,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks also told his story during this TedX Mile High “Ted Talk” a couple of years ago.

Shortly after his death, a family spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Unfortunately, Austin lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A memorial fund has been established in Eubanks’ name.