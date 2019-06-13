× A Toasty Thursday, scattered afternoon storms possible

DENVER — We’ll break our five day stretch of below average temperatures on Thursday, with highs expected to soar into the mid-80s this afternoon. We’ll have to keep an eye out for an isolated storm or two during the afternoon and early evening hours, but the severe weather risk remains low for the Front Range.

Expect a similar forecast for Friday, with highs in the low 80s and a chance for an afternoon storm or two. Our rain chances will increase by the weekend, with widespread thunderstorms expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop thanks to the extra cloud cover and moisture, with highs in the 70s both afternoons.

We’ll slowly start to warm up as we start the first half of the upcoming work week, with highs in the upper 70s by Wednesday. Expect the unsettled weather pattern to continue Monday through Wednesday with isolated afternoon storms possible.

