9-car crash on southbound I-25 in Thornton causes major delays

Credit: CDOT

THORNTON, Colo. — A nine-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 is caused major traffic delays in the north metro area.

The Thornton Police Department said about 2:50 p.m. Thursday that the crash occurred near where I-25 passes under West 88th Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. TPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

There were significant delays in the area. Traffic was reduced to one lane.

All lanes reopened about 3:30 p.m.

