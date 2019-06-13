4 vehicles involved in crash, rollover that wedged car underneath semi

DENVER — A four-car crash and rollover wedged a vehicle underneath a semi-trailer on eastbound US 36 east of Pecos on Thursday morning.

It happened at roughly 6:45 a.m. and video showed a crushed car overturned and stuck under the truck.

Crews were able to pull the vehicle from underneath the semi and no injuries were reported from any of the people involved in the crash.

Traffic was briefly snarled in the area but crews got the backup moving again as they worked to clear lanes and remove cars from the area.