Warmer but stormier days ahead for Denver and Colorado

DENVER — Conditions turn stormier Thursday through Father’s Day, so adjust your plans accordingly.

Late Wednesday will see a few clouds and some isolated showers. The highest chance of rain is over Jefferson, Douglas, Elbert and El Paso counties through the evening.

Thursday will start off dry with sunshine as temperatures quickly warm into the 80s by midday. During that warm-up will be clouds and thunderstorms which will blow through areas east of the mountains through the afternoon into the evening.

The severe thunderstorm risk is low for Thursday.

Friday will be much the same: warm with 80s and unsettled with afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday, however, are expected to be stormier days. This is particularly true for the metro areas throughout Saturday midday, afternoon and evening right through the day Sunday into Sunday night.

So, planning for Father’s Day may need to include some rain-delay plans. The earlier tee times will be best, and grilling schedules may need to shift by an hour or two to let a storm pass. The lakes won’t be the best place considering lightning will be the primary threat of the thunderstorms and hail secondary.

We do have a few days to hope for drier pockets of air to take over. However, plan on a stormy outlook for now. We can get the weekend details to be hourly specific by Friday.

This weather pattern continues the wet and cool one we have seen so far this season:

