Students get look behind the scenes at Denver FBI Teen Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dozens of teenagers got quite the opportunity Wednesday when they participated in the Denver FBI Teen Academy.

They learned about SWAT situations, weapons, gear and technology.

“It’s just cool to see all that kind of stuff,” said Hayden Minchow, a 17-year-old from Wyoming. “I’ve always wanted to become an actual officer."

Minchow and the other students got hands-on demonstrations with gathering fingerprints and other evidence. They learned about the bomb technician program and heard real stories about being in the FBI.

“The teens of today will be the leaders of tomorrow,” said Dean Phillips, the special agent in charge of the Denver FBI office. “They get to hear about national security and criminal programs, and really get a sense for what a career in the FBI might be like."

The teen academy is sponsored by the FBI Denver Citizens Academy Alumni Association, and the success is pretty exciting.

“It gives me hope for the future,” said participant Susan Smith.

There are two other FBI teen academies in the region this summer. One is in Colorado Springs and the other is in Laramie. Both are full, but students can apply for next year.