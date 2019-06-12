× Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Denver hit-and-run was speeding in stolen SUV

DENVER — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles early Sunday morning in Denver.

35-year-old Jeffrey Sloan was driving a stolen Jeep Liberty just after 1 a.m. on June 9, the Denver Police Department says.

Police say Sloan was speeding westbound down Colfax Avenue toward the intersection with Colorado Boulevard, which had a red light. The SUV was moving at approximately 80 mph based what police saw from a nearby surveillance camera.

Sloan went through the red light, hitting a Honda Insight which then hit a Dodge Dakota, police say.

The driver of the Honda Insight was pronounced dead after being taken to Denver Health. The passenger in that car is in critical condition with massive brain trauma, police said.

Witnesses told police Sloan left the scene without helping anyone or calling police. One witness said Sloan appeared to be walking with a limp.

The Jeep Liberty that Sloan crashed was stolen from a home on East 11th Avenue in Denver late Friday night or on Saturday morning, the owner told police.

Sloan is being held by police for investigation of Vehicular Homicide and Leaving the Scene of the Accident Involving a Death.

Police have not released his mug shot at this time.