Parker woman says valuable stamp stolen during appraisal

PARKER, Colo. -- A Parker woman says a man stole a valuable stamp while he was appraising it.

Jennifer Hall says the George Washington 2-cent stamp was handed down to her as part of a family heirloom collection.

Hall tells FOX31 she learned the stamp was more than 80 years old. Similar stamps were valued at more than $65,000.

"I got really excited," Hall said.

Not knowing much about stamp collecting, Hall decided to take the item to a respected stamp library, the Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library in southeast Denver. At the library, Hall says a man named John informed her the stamp collection wasn’t worth anything.

Hall says the man then picked up the stamp and left.

"He said, 'I'll just throw this one away because it's not worth anything.' And I said, 'No, it's my stamp.' He left and walked away from the table before I could get up and follow him," Hall said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the staff at the library about the incident. The management explained that the man has been terminated and they are cooperating with police.

Investigators are searching for the man.

Hall tells the Problem Solvers without the actual stamp, its value or liability in the case can’t be determined.

Collection experts tell the Problem Solvers whether you have stamps or coins, it’s important to have them evaluated at a certified appraiser or a dealer, not a collection library. Always put your stamps or coins in a book and photograph them before ever taking them to be appraised. It is also a good idea to create a recording of the appraisal.