One person wounded in Cole neighborhood shooting

DENVER — One person was wounded in a shooting in the Cole neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Bruce Randolph Boulevard near Gilpin Street.

One person was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Bruce Randolph Boulevard was closed between Franklin and Gilpin streets for the investigation.