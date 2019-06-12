× Mule deer doe attacks 85-year-old woman in Craig; Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating

CRAIG, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating after the agency says a mule deer doe attacked an elderly woman in Craig Wednesday.

CPW said about 4:30 p.m., a mule deer doe with two fawns attacked and injured the 85-year-old woman while she was walking her dog in Craig.

“According to the officers, the woman has been transported to Craig Hospital with what are described as serious injuries. Officers believe the woman and her dog surprised the animal, leading to an unusually aggressive response by the doe,” CPW said in a press release.

CPW said doe attacks are rare, but they do occur and be serious, especially when the deer is rearing her young.

About 8 p.m., CPW officers captured the doe and her fawns.

“In accordance with agency policy and due to the doe’s extremely aggressive behavior, CPW will put the animal down to protect public safety,” CPW said in a press release.

The fawns will be taken to a local rehabilitation center.

CPW said the doe’s carcass will be taken to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab for a necropsy.

“Wildlife officers say Craig has a large resident mule deer population. They warn residents about the dangers of approaching any wildlife, especially females with offspring,” CPW said in the press release.