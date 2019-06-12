Man pleads guilty to murder in Fort Collins crash that killed father, daughter

Posted 8:16 pm, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, June 12, 2019

Photo: KDVR

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty to killing a father and daughter in a car crash.

The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that 20-year-old Marcos Orozco pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday.

Authorities say 38-year-old Nicole Nees of Fort Collins and 55-year-old John Nees of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died in the November 2018 crash in Fort Collins.

Orozco also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary of a firearm, while six other charges were dismissed in plea agreement.

Authorities say Orozco used a stolen truck to break into a pawn shop to steal two AR-15 rifles and one AK-47 rifle on Thanksgiving.

Police say later that morning Orozco was driving the same vehicle in the multi-car crash that killed the Neeses.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23.

