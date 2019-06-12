Man charged with murder in deaths of Weld County couple

William Roberts. Credit: Weld County Sheriff

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is accused of killing a Weld County couple at their home last week.

William Roberts, 53, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 p.m. on June 6, deputies responded to a well-being check near the 11000 block of Weld County Road 6. The address is in a rural area southwest of Fort Lupton.

When deputies arrived, they found two bodies inside a home. On Wednesday, the deceased were identified as Deborah Lynn Vallejos, 59, and Ruben Alfred Vallejos, 65. They lived at the residence.

The couple’s manner and cause of death will be released following an autopsy and the completion of laboratory reports.

Roberts is being held at the Weld County Jail.

