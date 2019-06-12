× Golden PD investigating assaults targeting homeless population

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department is investigating attacks targeting people who are homeless.

GPD said that early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a reported assault near 14th and Jackson streets. Two homeless men were attacked.

“They tell police that a white male approached them, then assaulted them with a blunt object as he yelled comments such as ‘get out of my city/town’,” GPD said in a press release.

Both men suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The attack occurred near the Colorado School of Mines. Campus police sent out alerts to nearby residents to inform them of the alleged attack.

GPD said the general public was not at risk, as the attack was targeted at homeless people.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes who is between 25 and 40 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is estimated to weigh between 140 and 160 pounds.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a dark mask and used a blunt object in the attack.

GPD said investigators quickly linked the alleged assault to an unsolved case from January 2019 that occurred in the 1500 block of Ford Street, not far from Wednesday’s incident.

In the January incident, two homeless people were also assaulted. Police say one victim was hit in the back of the neck with a blunt object and the suspect tried to tase victims with a stun gun.

Police say in both cases, the alleged attacker told the victims to “get out of my city/town,” leading police to believe he has ties to the Golden area.

“There is also reason to believe there may be other victims who have not yet reported the attacks to police,” GPD said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact GPD Sgt. Marcus Williams: 303-384-8116 or mwilliams@cityofgolden.net