Flowers with special tie to late husband stolen from Loveland widow’s yard

LOVELAND, Colo. -- It’s a crime that feels personal. Dozens of flowers were stolen right from a Loveland woman’s yard. But deeper than the roots of the plant - is the sentimental value they hold.

Sharra Anderson spends hours pulling weeds in her garden and meticulously pruning her plants.

“I just move along with my little bucket,” Anderson said.

Anderson is disabled and spends her days in her garden.

“I’ve been told people drive by just to see my iris in bloom,” Anderson said.

But last Wednesday morning, Anderson walked out to find half her blooms gone. Forty of them were cut at an angle by someone with clippers.

“That really got me. These were not ripped off by a little kid. They were not eaten by an animal. It was someone who knows what they’re doing,” Anderson said.

The irises held special meaning for Anderson. They are a reminder of her late husband, Jeffrey, who died from cancer. The two used to spend time together in the garden.

“When he passed away, it was really hard on all of us and so it was heart-wrenching. It hit a nerve I didn’t even realize I had,” Anderson said.

Anderson still can’t wrap her mind around why someone would do this.

“If they'd have knocked on the door and asked me, I probably would have given them – even rhizomes,” Anderson said.

Loveland police are investigating this bizarre plant bandit. They are increasing patrols in Anderson’s neighborhood, near Madison and Eisenhower Boulevard. But still, Anderson worries the thieves might come back for more.

“It causes anxiety that someone might come back and take the rest of my flowers," she said.