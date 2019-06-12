Dry pattern gives way to afternoon thunderstorms starting Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another mostly dry day across the Front Range on Wednesday with highs reaching about 74 degrees.

The mountains will be mostly dry as well. The exception is near Pikes Peak in the afternoon where an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The freezing level continues to hit 14,000 feet-plus each afternoon, keeping the snowmelt in high gear.

The normal afternoon thunderstorm pattern returns to Denver, the Front Range and the mountains on Thursday and lasting until Monday.

Each morning should be dry. The chance of afternoon thunderstorms will be 20% to 30% each day.

Saturday looks dry in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 77 degrees.

Sunday starts dry with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms and a high of 76 degrees.

With this kind of weather pattern, watch out for lightning each afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances continue on Monday.

