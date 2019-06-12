Colorado boy dies, twin injured in Yellowstone RV crash

Posted 10:52 pm, June 12, 2019, by

[FILE PHOTO] Yellowstone National Park.

CASPER, Wyo. — A 13-year-old Colorado boy was killed and his twin brother was seriously injured in a recreational vehicle crash in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says the rental RV crashed on South Entrance Road near Lewis Falls on Tuesday evening. KTWO-AM in Casper reports Nathaniel Ullom, of Elizabeth, Colorado, died at the scene, and his brother Phillip was flown to a hospital in Idaho.

The boys’ father was taken to a hospital in Jackson.

Veress says the RV was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No other information was released.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.